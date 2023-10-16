Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Sells 1,268 Shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasterBrand by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,340,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,769,071 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,307,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,113 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 4,542,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,518,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,407 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 383.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,766,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Stock Down 1.9 %

MasterBrand stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.91. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $695.10 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of MasterBrand from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MasterBrand

About MasterBrand

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company offers a range of cabinetry products under the Aristokraft, Decora, Diamond, Fieldstone Cabinetry, Homecrest, Kemper, KitchenCraft Cabinetry, Mantra, MC mid continent Cabinetry, Omega Cabinetry, Schrock, Starmark Cabinetry, Ultracraft, and Urban Effect Cabinetry brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.