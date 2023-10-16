Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 2,520 Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter valued at about $13,966,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 124,612 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Tennant by 15.8% in the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 711,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,761,000 after purchasing an additional 96,947 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Tennant by 10.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 613,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after purchasing an additional 59,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 35,440 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $75.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.08 and its 200-day moving average is $77.22. Tennant has a 52-week low of $56.90 and a 52-week high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Donal L. Mulligan sold 1,765 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.94, for a total transaction of $130,504.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,907.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of Tennant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total value of $476,906.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,095 shares in the company, valued at $951,840.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,863 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

