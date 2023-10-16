Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Has $211,000 Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in SandRidge Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in SandRidge Energy by 5,147.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SandRidge Energy stock opened at $16.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.36. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $22.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32.

SandRidge Energy ( NYSE:SD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 97.92% and a return on equity of 27.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. SandRidge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 7.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SD. TheStreet raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $76,678.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,606.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

