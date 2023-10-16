Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $212,000 in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MODG. Profit Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MODG shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

MODG stock opened at $12.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.62 and a 52-week high of $25.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In other news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $162,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,738,882.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III purchased 10,000 shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.21 per share, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,556 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,882.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $85,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 842,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,338,732.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $510,600 in the last ninety days. 11.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

