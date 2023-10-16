Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Invests $248,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

CCRN opened at $23.00 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $823.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.