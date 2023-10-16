Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 32,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 125,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSJQ opened at $22.51 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.93 and a 12 month high of $23.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.75.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

