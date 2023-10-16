Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $72,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $199,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $22.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1135 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

