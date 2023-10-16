Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Raises Stake in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SAMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. 48.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAMG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAMG opened at $16.21 on Monday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.00.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.97 million. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 13.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

