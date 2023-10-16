Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Lifted to “Buy” at Pareto Securities

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $35.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $27.00. Pareto Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.90 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.58.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $31.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.03.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.43). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorian LPG news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,363.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 53,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $1,474,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $145,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,363.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,685,360 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $71,427,000 after acquiring an additional 400,804 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dorian LPG by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,622,000 after purchasing an additional 341,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after buying an additional 105,059 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,665,000 after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after buying an additional 196,749 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

