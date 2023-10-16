Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in U. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,396,000 after buying an additional 56,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Unity Software by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Software

In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,669,771.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $3,381,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,301,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,669,771.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 10,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $528,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,120,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,010,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 511,814 shares of company stock valued at $19,777,639. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on U shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Unity Software in a report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.24.

Read Our Latest Analysis on U

Unity Software Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of U opened at $27.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.42. Unity Software Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $533.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.