Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned about 0.05% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HVT. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 259,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,126,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Haverty Furniture Companies by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HVT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director Vicki R. Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,664.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HVT opened at $27.52 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $450.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.11.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $206.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.60 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Sealy, and Stearns and Foster names, as well as private label Skye name.

