Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Short Interest Update

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,690,000 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the September 15th total of 41,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $98,662.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Slate Path Capital LP increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 23.0% during the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,453,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Peloton Interactive by 37.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 68,611 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 220.6% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,267,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after buying an additional 872,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Read Our Latest Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.68. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.03.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.02 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 45.05% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.