Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Quantum-Si Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of QSIAW stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.77.
