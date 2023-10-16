Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Short Interest Update

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Quantum-Si Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of QSIAW stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30. Quantum-Si has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum-Si Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum-Si and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.