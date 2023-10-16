Short Interest in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Rises By 19.7%

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SKYT opened at $5.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.73 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 4.16.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.92% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.30 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SkyWater Technology

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

In other news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 61,501 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $432,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 361,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO Mark Litecky sold 61,501 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $432,967.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 361,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Bart L. Zibrowski sold 57,500 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $622,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,483,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,555,178.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,192,709. Corporate insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,479,000 after purchasing an additional 296,428 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $2,120,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 800,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after purchasing an additional 179,963 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

