Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3,956.9% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after buying an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth about $97,583,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $113.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,062,180.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.84.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

