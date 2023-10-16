Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Fastenal by 28.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Fastenal by 17.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 798,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after acquiring an additional 120,350 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 2,538.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. HSBC started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FAST opened at $60.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 4.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 15.52%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 71.07%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

