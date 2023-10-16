Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 12-Month Low on Insider Selling

Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $93.75 and last traded at $93.75, with a volume of 179556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.30.

Specifically, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,067,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,393,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,882,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,067,209 shares in the company, valued at $259,393,385.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,312,424.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,912 shares of company stock worth $22,420,343. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. 51job reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.25.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.64.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.9% during the first quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DMC Group LLC raised its position in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

