Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $208.66 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $191.89 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

