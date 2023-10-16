NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Reduced by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,464 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NKE opened at $99.91 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.17 and its 200-day moving average is $109.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. OTR Global cut shares of NIKE to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,930,520.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

