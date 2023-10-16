Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $686,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 96,853.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 636,007,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,968,857,000 after acquiring an additional 635,351,035 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 11,089.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after buying an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in S&P Global by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after buying an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,100,000 after buying an additional 1,056,097 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.14.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.79, for a total value of $78,358.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $679,363.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,857 shares of company stock worth $8,152,514. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $363.71 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $286.12 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $377.80. The company has a market capitalization of $115.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

