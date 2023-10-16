Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Up 13.1% in September

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the September 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 879,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $147.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $139.66 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.60.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $937,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.3% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

