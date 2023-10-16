BNB Price Hits $213.37 on Major Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. BNB has a total market capitalization of $32.37 billion and $390.78 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BNB has traded up 3% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be purchased for approximately $213.37 or 0.00764379 BTC on major exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,705,859 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,844,767.3537921. The last known price of BNB is 213.80428296 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1683 active market(s) with $388,074,702.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

