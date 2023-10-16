ELIS Price Down 8.4% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for about $0.0357 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.14 million and approximately $14,968.26 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00020644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00015529 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013343 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,915.21 or 1.00005678 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002262 BTC.

About ELIS

XLS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03412479 USD and is up 1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,760.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.