Ultra Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $601,260.72 (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $50.65 million and $601,260.72 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,913.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.09 or 0.00824309 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00139382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014155 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003544 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00023888 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000300 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 345,602,864 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 345,602,863.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.14582712 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $536,721.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

