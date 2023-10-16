Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Short Interest Update

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,100 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nature’s Sunshine Products

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

In related news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 12,036 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $197,390.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 392,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock opened at $16.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.47. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $311.30 million, a P/E ratio of 62.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.