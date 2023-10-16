Creditcoin (CTC) Price Reaches $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $36.37 million and $16.29 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00005378 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000083 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 271,502,635 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

