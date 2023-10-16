Short Interest in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Expands By 21.3%

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.80 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.96.

Institutional Trading of Tenaris

Tenaris Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,292,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tenaris by 9.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,214,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,772,000 after purchasing an additional 362,756 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,104,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,652,000 after purchasing an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 9.8% in the second quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,096,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,740,000 after buying an additional 275,341 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tenaris by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,946,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,424,000 after acquiring an additional 167,024 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tenaris stock opened at $33.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Tenaris has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenaris will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

Featured Articles

