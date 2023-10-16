Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in September

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Nayax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $20.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. Nayax has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $659.90 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nayax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nayax by 873.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Nayax by 1,334.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nayax during the third quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.