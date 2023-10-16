Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Short Interest Up 20.6% in September

Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 20.6% from the September 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $20.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.04. Nayax has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $659.90 million and a P/E ratio of -25.00.
Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Nayax had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.
