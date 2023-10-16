Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 150.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,732 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innova Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,087,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,198,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 326,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 159,090 shares in the last quarter. Parker Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 458,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,182,000 after purchasing an additional 17,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $947,000.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $43.30 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $36.29 and a 1 year high of $47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.69.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

