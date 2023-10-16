Bogart Wealth LLC Has $128,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 88.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,321,000 after buying an additional 1,176,207 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 47.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,099 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,376,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,199,000 after purchasing an additional 85,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 8.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,251,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,180,000 after purchasing an additional 327,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AEP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.03.

American Electric Power Price Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $74.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.61. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $100.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.