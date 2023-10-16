Brokerages Set AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Target Price at $173.25

Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $173.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,565 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $250,979.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,246.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 33,930 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $5,438,639.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,937 shares in the company, valued at $16,339,481.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,140 shares of company stock worth $5,940,876. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,369,000 after acquiring an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,085,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,746,000 after acquiring an additional 870,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 97,096.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,834,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,239,449,000 after acquiring an additional 13,819,773 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,042,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,972,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,410,000 after acquiring an additional 134,989 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK stock opened at $148.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.01. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $113.13 and a 52 week high of $164.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.73%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

