AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Sells 46,519 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,519 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Bunge by 2.7% during the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bunge from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Shares of BG opened at $102.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.27. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $84.61 and a 52 week high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.35 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $2,237,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

