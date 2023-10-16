AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $3.87 Million in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,872,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 22,598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 59,271,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,925,016,000 after acquiring an additional 59,010,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,272,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,086 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after purchasing an additional 302,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $128.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.44. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.89 and a 1 year high of $189.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

