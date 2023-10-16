Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 118.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $84.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
