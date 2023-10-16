Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIOO. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 118.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $84.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $82.64 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.54.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.