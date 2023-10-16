Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Xylem by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,590,000 after purchasing an additional 21,165 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $90.17 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.03 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.50. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

