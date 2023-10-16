Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $150,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,142,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $70,236,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD opened at $75.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200 day moving average of $71.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 37.09%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

