Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Downgraded to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.29.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $245.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 74.27, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $162.94 and a one year high of $249.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.96 and a 200 day moving average of $223.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total transaction of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,179 shares in the company, valued at $6,333,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock worth $4,043,134. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.