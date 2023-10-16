Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1,219.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE PM opened at $92.26 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.44 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.64.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.42.

Read Our Latest Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.