iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lowered by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

IJR stock opened at $91.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.24 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

