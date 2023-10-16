National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at $543,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in National Grid by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 44,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.22) to GBX 1,050 ($12.85) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Grid has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,176.25.

National Grid Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE NGG opened at $60.31 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $48.41 and a 1-year high of $74.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.36.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

