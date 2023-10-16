Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after purchasing an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,046,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,030,000 after purchasing an additional 118,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,553,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $877,101,000 after buying an additional 78,928 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI stock opened at $94.54 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.97 and a twelve month high of $153.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.05.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

