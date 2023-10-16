Bogart Wealth LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Bogart Wealth LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 150,090 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 13,379,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 13,179,463 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Price Performance
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF stock opened at $34.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $43.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.89.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.