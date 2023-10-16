Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Equities researchers at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CART. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Sunday, September 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.58.

Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ CART opened at $25.98 on Monday. Instacart has a 1 year low of $23.36 and a 1 year high of $42.95.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Instacart (Maplebear Inc.) news, insider Gcm Grosvenor Inc. purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,066,327 shares of company stock valued at $31,989,810 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Instacart (Maplebear Inc.)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

