Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after purchasing an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Nucor by 101,409.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after buying an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nucor by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,127,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $147.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 17.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.42%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

