Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 35,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $543,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $45.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $44.66 and a twelve month high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

