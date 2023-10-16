Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for NexGen Energy (NXE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NexGen Energy (TSE: NXE) recently:

10/10/2023 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.50 to C$11.00.

10/3/2023 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$11.50.

9/29/2023 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

9/26/2023 – NexGen Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$10.75 to C$11.50. They now have a “speculative buy” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NXE stock opened at C$7.60 on Monday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$4.75 and a one year high of C$8.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$7.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.82, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 6.78.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

