Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,847 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Fiserv worth $42,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after acquiring an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Fiserv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 266,154 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after acquiring an additional 206,913 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 760,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,962,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 113,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after acquiring an additional 54,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $114.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

