KBC Group NV Acquires 34,839 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.11% of Hilton Worldwide worth $40,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $149.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.24 and a 200 day moving average of $146.80. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.22 and a 12 month high of $157.14. The firm has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total value of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,097 shares in the company, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

