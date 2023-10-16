KBC Group NV Buys 10,103 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.39% of Toro worth $40,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toro during the second quarter valued at about $2,180,000. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 2.4% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 9,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 414,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on TTC. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet cut Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

Get Our Latest Report on Toro

Toro Trading Up 1.5 %

TTC opened at $85.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $78.35 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day moving average of $98.55.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Toro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

About Toro

(Free Report)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.