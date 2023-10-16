KBC Group NV Increases Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hershey were worth $42,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Hershey by 48.2% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 31,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 10,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.6% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth approximately $1,468,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total transaction of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $667,450 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSY opened at $190.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $186.63 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.81.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

